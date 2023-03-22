Dori Bolton White shares how to support Black women in 2023

Dori Bolton White is a global program marketing director at IBM. She leads a marketing team that delivers data-led experiences throughout the customer journey. The marketing executive recently attended the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit from March 9-11, 2023, and spoke with rolling out on the best way to support women of color.

How does it feel to be here?

It feels amazing to be here. This is actually my third time here. The last time I was here was in 2020, the year of covid. So, I’m really excited to be back here in 2020.

What does being a woman of power mean to you?

It means that women are taking charge. Power is something that has the ability to ignite, take charge, and generate energy. So we’re gathering this energy, we’re creating energy, and the power to move things forward.

What’s something that you really want them to take away from this conference?

The power of connection, and through that connection, creativity … the power of connection and creativity.

In 2023, how can we support Black women?

We can support Black women by ensuring that we have voices, not just voices, but that we have more opportunities and expanded roles beyond the traditional roles in whatever fields that we desire to be in. Not just in DNI but in STEM, and whatever fields we choose to be in; and we are supported in those roles as well.