Ally Financial manager Indya Davis details how the company helps HBCU students

Indya Davis is the manager lead of multicultural marketing at Ally Financial. As the manager lead, she works on programs to help educate the community and youth on financial literacy.

During SXSW, Ally Financial partnered with UnitedMasters and Earn Your Leisure to aid the creator economy by providing financial education workshops.

Davis opened up about creators, the impact of the event, and what Ally Financial is doing for HBCU students.

How does it feel to see your work come to fruition at SXSW?

We’re excited about it and we’re excited to partner with UnitedMasters because again we’re pouring into that creator economy and it’s about providing opportunities, exposure, financial education, and then a way for this creator economy to have freedom. Freedom to create, and freedom to own their own.

How are you providing the tools for people to become financially literate?

So, the ways in which we are providing tools to educate this creator economy is one, we’re here at SXSW doing financial workshops on budgeting and credit, and really just being an advocate for this community. We are sharing as much information that we can from our side to equip them with the tools that they need and be a voice for them. So, that they know that they can come to us, ask questions, and know that we are a resource for the questions that they have.

What does Ally’s Moguls in the Making program mean to you?

We want to make sure that we’re pouring into that younger generation to give them tools, not only tools, right, but exposure opportunities and access to be business leaders and entrepreneurs. So, the way that we do that, is we not only bring them in for a pitch competition, but we continue the conversation throughout the year with our current mobile alumni and make sure, we’re pouring into them and providing resources. But of course, Moguls in the Making weekend is near and dear to my heart. You know, we’re always trying to get better. It’s year five, so we’re always trying to find ways to know what’s important to the generation now. How can we meet them where they are now? So even when we’re doing Moguls in the Making weekend, we’re always trying to do something new, bring Ally mentors, bring industry mentors; the ones that are really gonna resonate with that individual. So, it’ll always be my baby, because I’m also an HBCU grad, and HBCU grads, we know that there aren’t always those opportunities. So, when you have an organization like Ally that is not only pouring into these schools and into these individuals, it’s always done with passion.