Boosie accuses Birdman’s brother of being a snitch

Boosie Badazz continues to sermonize on the virtues of keeping your mouth closed during his years-long anti-snitching crusade.

Using social media as his bully pulpit, Boosie exposed music boss Birdman’s brother, Terrence “Gangsta” Williams, for allegedly being a supreme snitch who has helped New Orleans police solve scores of crimes.

Bryan “Birdman” Williams is the co-founder of the game-changing independent music label Cash Money Records, which includes Young Money Records that has launched the careers of Drake, Nicki Minaj and many others.

Boosie used his Instagram page to reveal the alleged paperwork that states, “The New Orleans Cold Case Homicide division sent a letter to the USAD of the Eastern District Of Lousiana (“EDLA”) in which it outlined Williams’ cooperation in 40 cold case homicides.” It continues, “In an attempt to reduce his life sentence, Williams closed 40 cold case homicides.”

However, a closer examination of the paperwork reveals that Williams admitted to several of the unsolved homicides. Nevertheless, Boosie used the information to bash Williams as someone that the streets cannot trust.

Boosie ended his rant against Williams by warning folks that “This ain’t Black History. This [is] Rat History. WTF. Everybody should run when [you] see this man.”

The drama between Boosie and Williams emanates from Boosie’s original tirade in February 2023 against rap legend T.I. who allegedly snitched on his deceased cousin. In return for his cooperation, T.I. received a light sentence of one year instead of the decade-long stint he could have been hammered with on that famous gun charge.

Williams questioned Boosie on his immovable stance on T.I.

“You also admitted you don’t mess with rats at all,” he said in a video shared on his YouTube page. “You and him have a good relationship, so have you cut T.I. off period? Or was that just a stunt on Vlad TV for the people to see that y’all still talk?”

Williams also escalated the heat between the two by claiming that Boosie isn’t really “a gangsta” and that he knows the real story on how Boosie moves in the streets.

Williams also shared a video of Boosie allegedly filing a report and civil suit against the police over stolen jewelry.

Of course, the mercurial Boosie fired back at Williams with a series of homophobic tweets.

“NEW ORLEANS SHOULD BAN THIS DUDE THIS IS THE WORST KINDA N—-. HE A RAT , A FAMILY SNAKE , N A HOMOSEXUAL PLAYIN GANGSTER,” Boosie raged on.

Williams has yet to respond to Boosie’s latest insults. Stay tuned.