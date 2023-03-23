U.S. Bank manager Katrina Barber shares insight on money management

For over 30 years, Katrina Barber has made substantial contributions to the operations of U.S. Bank. As the assistant vice president and hub manager, Barber has helped enhance the bank’s operations by ensuring customer satisfaction, managing financial risks, ensuring compliance, and leading numerous branches to success. Her prominent work in community as a member of U.S. Bank’s Chicago Black Heritage BRG and Woman’s BRG and serving on the Boys and Girls Club board are just a few of the ways she continues to have an impact.

What would you share with your younger self about your financial future?

The first thing that I would tell my younger self is to max out my 401K. If I would have maxed out in my early 20’s, I would be in a far, much better position and ready for retirement. My number two thing is credit, credit, credit. Making sure that you keep your credit together and organized, and you pay your bills on time. Also to save 10 percent of your salary.

Why did you pick a career in finance?

I really fell in love with banking because my passion was teaching. So, all the while I was growing up I would tell everybody I wanted to be a teacher. When I went to college, I needed to pay for it being that my mom was a single parent, and she needed help. So, I started out as a teller to help pay for college. I never knew about all the different careers that you can have in banking, and once I started working at U.S. Bank, I just fell in love with it. I had a lot of great leaders that could afford to help develop me. There are so many careers in the banking realm that young people can get into and can grow anywhere from the business side to the credit card processing side. The options are unlimited.

How important is it to budget and manage your money?

It keeps you [get] financially fit and organized. It also allows you to know where your money is going and when it’s coming in. It’s preparing you for those emergencies. So, when you have your budget, you’re paying your bills and paying yourself. I live by and I swear by the budget that terms like sacrifice.

US Bank is partnering with the She Owns It! Conference on March 24 to celebrate women who want to win, during Women’s History Month. The event is catered to those who have built an empire, want to start a business, lead their community, or be better themselves and their families and friends.