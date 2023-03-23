U.S. Bank manager Katrina Barber shares insight on money management

For over 30 years, Katrina Barber has made substantial contributions to the operations of U.S. Bank. As the assistant vice president and hub manager, Barber has helped enhance the bank’s operations by ensuring customer satisfaction, managing financial risks, ensuring compliance, and leading numerous branches to success. Her prominent work in community as a member of U.S. Bank’s Chicago Black Heritage BRG and Woman’s BRG and serving on the Boys and Girls Club board are just a few of the ways she continues to have an impact.
What would you share with your younger self about your financial future?
US Bank is partnering with the She Owns It! Conference on March 24 to celebrate women who want to win, during Women’s History Month. The event is catered to those who have built an empire, want to start a business, lead their community, or be better themselves and their families and friends.