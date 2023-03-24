Brandy returns as Cinderella in Disney’s ‘Descendants’

Disney fans, get ready to experience a nostalgic blast from the past. Singer Brandy Norwood is set to return as Cinderella in a new Disney+ movie Descendants: Rise of Red. The movie promises to deliver the same magical elements that made the original film a classic while bringing fresh updates.

The announcement of Norwood’s return as Cinderella has already created a buzz among fans eagerly awaiting the movie’s release. Norwood first played the role of Cinderella in the 1997 TV movie, a modern retelling of the classic fairytale. The film was a critical and commercial success and has been a fan favorite ever since.

The first look shows the singer in a new, updated version of the iconic blue dress she wore in the original movie. The dress has been reimagined to fit modern times, but it still maintains the same elements that fans loved about the original. The first look also features a glimpse of the fairy godmother, now played by Whoopi Goldberg, who will undoubtedly add her special touch of magic to the movie.

The film is being produced by Lynsey Addario and directed by Kay Cannon, known for her work in the Pitch Perfect franchise. The film also features a star-studded cast that includes Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and Pierce Brosnan. Porter is set to play the role of the fairy godmother’s assistant, while Menzel will play the evil stepmother. Brosnan is set to play the king, who is on a quest to find a suitable wife for his son.