Kaytranda to perform at tech conference in rare US appearance

In one of his three performances in the United States this year, Kaytranada is headed to Atlanta. The popular DJ and producer is set to perform at A Night with Render ATL on June 2, powered by Milk + Cookies.

“It’s crazy,” Render ATL founder Justin Samuels told rolling out. “Trying to get an artist like Kaytranada, we had to go ask him, try to be nice, talk to his team, but his team was so cool. His team wanted to, not only invest in ATL but invest in Black tech. As a result, Kaytranada himself said this sounds amazing to do, and I would love to be a part of it. I’m happy he chose Render ATL to be a part of this year.”

This is the third year Render ATL has hosted a conference. It’s the first major React conference in the South. The conference was created by a group of passionate React engineers looking to increase diversity within the space. In past years, the conference has hosted over 50 speakers and 1000 attendees and “this year we are anticipating 3000-5000 attendees from around the world” according to RenderATL’s Briana Holmes.

“I think this person is only going on tour to three places in the entire country,” Samuels said.

Jhordan Gibbs, the Co-Founder of Milk + Cookies, said Atlanta’s hip-hop scene is well represented, but there’s another audience in the city he says has been underrepresented at live events — people who enjoy house music and more eccentric sounds, something Kaytranada represents.