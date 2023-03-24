Las Vegas man stabs bus passenger 33 times, driver keeps rolling

A recently released video shows a Las Vegas bus passenger stabbing a man 33 times, as the driver continues to head to the destination.

The video shows 59-year-old Aaron Cole and 30-year-old Dominique Lucas getting into an argument on the bus. Lucas is heard shouting, “I wasn’t bothering you” at Cole, who is sitting behind him.

Cole then pulls out a knife and stabs Lucas, who runs to the front of the bus.

The driver continues continues on his route as Lucas shouts, “Let me off,” and he tries to push open the door while Cole continues to stab him.

Disturbing video from inside a Las Vegas RTC bus shows a man stabbing another man 33 times over the course of several minutes before the bus stops and opens its doors. No one is seen helping the stabbing victim for 7 minutes.

The driver eventually opens the doors, and Cole returns to his seat as Lucas is still begging for help. The bus driver then hits the panic button to call for help and asks Lucas if he wants to get off the bus. Cole gets back up and starts stabbing Lucas again. The bus driver told the grand jury he kept the doors closed for the safety of the victim and other passengers on the bus.

One passenger was seen helping Lucas as he crawled out of the bus. Cole was still on the bus when he was arrested. Cole was arrested 10 days prior to the bus incident on a charge of assault with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.