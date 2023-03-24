MSNBC president Rashida Jones accepts honor at the 51st annual Black Achievers in Industry gala in New York City.

MSNBC’s Rashida Jones honored at 51st annual Black Achievers in Industry gala

More from Rolling Out

Educator and playwright Alaina Freeman. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Entertainment Videos
Alaina Freeman shares her experiences in 'The MisEducation of Ms. Freeman'
MSNBC President Rashida Jones. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson or rolling out.)
News Videos
MSNBC's Rashida Jones honored at 51st annual Black Achievers in Industry gala
2F58982A-E835-40AC-93EC-22D45273AC3D
Entertainment Videos
Woody McClain, Latoya Tonodeo, Lovell Adams-Gray star in 'Power Book II: Ghost'
IMG_5823
Rolling Out Tonight
Universal Pictures' 'Knock at the Cabin' is coming to Peacock's thriller library
81D71F61-8EA5-4B48-85D8-7D795C55952A
Entertainment Videos
India de Beaufort stars in 'Night Court'
Actress, singer and dancer Syndee Winters. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Music Industry Videos
Syndee Winters dishes on new group Butterfly Black, Broadway career
GladysKnight4
Rolling Out Tonight
Gladys Knight receives medal from President Biden
Syndee Winters, Dahéli Hall, and Wendy Lane Bailey. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Entertainment Videos
Dahéli Hall reflects on performing with Jordan Peele, tapping into comedic side
DSC_1942
Rolling Out Tonight
Ari Lennox shares public singing audition for Disney's 'Princess and the Frog'
LalaMilan
Health Videos
Lala Milan continues making an impact in the health industry
0AF3FA3B-E379-419A-81A8-224BF3CCDE13
Entertainment Videos
Tony Plana and Claudia Zevallos star in 'A Snowy Day in Oakland'
334469044_597654375597784_2841162204537621118_n
Reality TV Videos
The Tylers address the rumors about Jamie on 'Love & Marriage: DC'
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x