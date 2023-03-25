Erica Hughes of Ally Financial gives brand partnership and credit tips at SXSW

Erica Hughes is the senior director of multicultural marketing at Ally Financial where she is mostly responsible for leading the overall vision and strategy. On March 17, 2023, in Austin, Tx. at SXSW the marketing executive spoke on a couple of panels to educate the audience on brand partnership and credit along with UnitedMasters and Earn Your Leisure.

Hughes opened up about the relationship between UnitedMasters, Earn Your Leisure, and Ally Financial; and also shared a message for Women’s History Month.

What do you want people to take away from the event?

The sessions on financial education, of course. We have our Natalie Brown from Ally speaking with Chaucer. The Earn Your Leisure guys are talking to Jadakiss who was one of my favorite rappers, but also a good businessman. So, one of the things that’s most important about this event is that we share with people more about financial education and more about how to build generational wealth. We’re kind of at the intersection of music, culture, finance, and all the things that we know are so important to Black, Hispanic, and youth culture. So, I’m most excited about the panels, the financial education, and everything we know that is going to help take our generation to the next level in terms of their finances.

Which workshop are you looking forward to most?

Well, I’m doing one on brand partnerships, which I think is really cool. I’ll talk about the case study that we have of the relationship between Ally, UnitedMasters, and Earn Your Leisure, which is a really good case study, and how you build relationships to help go really deep with our consumer set. So, I’m most excited about that one. Then we have one about credit, which I think for Black and Brown consumers having credit and understanding credit is so key to building a financial future. So, I’m excited about credit too.

Can you leave us with a message for Women’s History Month?

Oh, that’s a good one. So my message for Women’s History Month is for all the women out there is to constantly nurture the positive image that you have of yourself. I think that’s so important as women. You hear so many messages in media and in industry, but you always have to nurture the positive image you have yourself. To give yourself confidence, to give yourself resiliency, and to give yourself the drive to keep moving forward. So I’m a girl’s girl, I’m always cheering for women, and rooting for all the women around the world.