Jay-Z’s empire has grown substantially, per the ‘Forbes’ richest rappers list

Music mogul Jay-Z, crowned the first hip-hop billionaire back in 2019, has reportedly doubled his already colossal empire in the past four years.

As such, Jay-Z continues to reign as the richest rapper in the world, according to Forbes magazine, which stated that the Jigga Man is now worth upwards of $2.5 billion.

Jay Z is now worth $2.5 Billion according to Forbes. His Net-worth has more than doubled in 4 years. In 2019 he was Hip Hop’s 1st Billionaire! “Dinner with Jay z or $500K 🤔” pic.twitter.com/bouwldKuYc — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) March 24, 2023

The financial magazine credits Jay-Z’s mushrooming kingdom to shrewd and strategic business investments. He has, for example, brought in millions from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse cognac.

“Jay not only performed ‘God Did’ at the Grammy Awards with DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy, he resolved a months-long legal battle with Barcardi over his D’ussé Cognac brand that saw the beverage giant acquiring a majority stake reportedly worth about $750 million — which was a key factor in boosting his net worth — while Jay retains a ‘significant ownership stake.’”

Four years, ago, when Jay-Z crossed the billion-dollar threshold, the magazine listed the following as comprising his investment portfolio which have only grown since then:

Armand de Brignac champagne: $310 million

Cash & investments, including a stake in Uber worth an estimated $70 million: $220 million

D’Ussé cognac: $100 million

Tidal streaming service: $100 million

Roc Nation: $75 million

Music catalog: $75 million

Art collection: $70 million

Real estate: $50 million

Now that his worth has mushroomed to well over $2 billion, there are reports Variety magazine that state the “99 Problems” emcee is mulling over opportunities to acquire an NFL team.