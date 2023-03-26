Jay-Z’s empire has grown substantially, per the ‘Forbes’ richest rappers list

The majority of the music mogul’s vast wealth is comprised of investments that ironically, have nothing to do with music
Jay-Z's empire has grown substantially, per the 'Forbes' richest rappers list
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jay-Z sits courtside at the Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets game. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Music mogul Jay-Z, crowned the first hip-hop billionaire back in 2019, has reportedly doubled his already colossal empire in the past four years.

As such, Jay-Z continues to reign as the richest rapper in the world, according to Forbes magazine, which stated that the Jigga Man is now worth upwards of $2.5 billion.


The financial magazine credits Jay-Z’s mushrooming kingdom to shrewd and strategic business investments. He has, for example, brought in millions from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse cognac.

“Jay not only performed ‘God Did’ at the Grammy Awards with DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy, he resolved a months-long legal battle with Barcardi over his D’ussé Cognac brand that saw the beverage giant acquiring a majority stake reportedly worth about $750 million — which was a key factor in boosting his net worth — while Jay retains a ‘significant ownership stake.’”


Four years, ago, when Jay-Z crossed the billion-dollar threshold, the magazine listed the following as comprising his investment portfolio which have only grown since then:

  • Armand de Brignac champagne: $310 million
  • Cash & investments, including a stake in Uber worth an estimated $70 million: $220 million
  • D’Ussé cognac: $100 million
  • Tidal streaming service: $100 million
  • Roc Nation: $75 million
  • Music catalog: $75 million
  • Art collection: $70 million
  • Real estate: $50 million

Now that his worth has mushroomed to well over $2 billion, there are reports Variety magazine that state the “99 Problems” emcee is mulling over opportunities to acquire an NFL team.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x