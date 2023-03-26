Luke Lucier’s love for music helps him perform at higher level

Luke Lucier is a DJ and the founder of Project Go Dark, a platform that is helping cultivate the next generation of Black entertainment industry professionals. Lucier was the DJ curriculum teacher for the Sprite DJ mentorship program and spoke with rolling out about his passion for deejaying and helping up-and-coming creatives in the music industry.

What do you like about being a DJ?

It’s the crowd and environment. I love to party and do events and festivals. I love music, so seeing the reaction and intensity of the crowd that’s participating makes it perfect.

You were a part of the DJ mentorship program for Sprite and the Hawks. How was that opportunity?

Mentorship programs and doing this is what I love to do. We’re bridging together art, education, and the community.

What do you want inspiring DJs to take away from you?

I want them to take away what their journey looks like from start to finish. I want them to know the facts about starting as a DJ and also know that taking the first steps and putting yourself out there and doing it is the best way to learn everything. When it comes to networking and learning your own style, it just comes with practice and experience.

What is one of your favorite songs in your DJ set?

It has to be “Wait for U” by Future and Drake. I love that song and that’s my favorite album right now.