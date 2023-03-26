How to improve poor posture

Poor posture has become a problem for many people in spite of and due to modern-day advances. Using technology like personal computers and laptops or extended periods can lead to poor posture, especially if the device is incorrectly positioned. Sitting for long periods, for instance, if you work remotely and lack physical activity, can weaken the muscles that support good posture.

Maintaining good posture can have many benefits, like relieving stress and improving digestion, according to Kelsey Hargrove, a licensed clinical mental health counselor and group fitness instructor. It can also help to improve overall body alignment and decrease the likelihood of developing chronic pain or other health issues related to poor posture.

“When I think about improving posture, I think about being mindful of our body’s position throughout the day. Being mindful of your shoulder placement and where your body holds stress,” Hargrove shared with rolling out. “A lot of times stress is held in the shoulders so frequently reminding ourselves to release/ relax the shoulder. Also, rolling the shoulders back to reduce slouching over. I’m a big can of the yoga pose rag doll; it’s underrated for improving posture, in my opinion.”