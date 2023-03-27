Tyrese’s girlfriend was more attracted to ‘Furious’ co-star Paul Walker (video)

The two-year anniversary celebration between Tyrese Gibson and his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, went way left when she said that she was more attracted to his Fast and Furious co-star, the late Paul Walker.

The crooner and the Instagram model were ostensibly commemorating their two-year romance when they used IG Live to reminisce about how they met and became an unlikely couple.

“My type was actually Paul Walker. Rest in peace,” Timothy said about Walker.

While Timothy is speaking nostalgically of Walker, she standing above a seated Tyrese rubbing his head. “But [Tyrese] wasn’t my type at all. And my type is not ‘White.’ I’m just saying I was more interested in Paul.”

Tyrese seemed demonstrably miffed by Timothy’s comments and rebuked her by saying, “Don’t touch me” several times.

Undeterred and unbothered by Tyrese’s request to discontinue massaging his cranium, she continued on with her narrative.

“Even when I met [Tyrese], I was like, ‘Eh, he’s kind of old,’ ” she said while smiling. “I just like his smile. It’s pretty cool. His personality … His personality was OK.”

Tyrese retorted in his baritone, saying “This went really bad. This just went really bad really fast. I’m getting off Live.”

Still, Timothy was hardly finished with her stream of consciousness and kept up the momentum of the conversation.

“He didn’t understand the Instagram model thing, so he would always talk down on Instagram models,” she said about Tyrese.

Exasperated, Tyrese recapped her disparaging comments, uttering: “So you wanted the homie; you didn’t want me?” he said.



“You said I’m old,” he spat out.

“I never said I wanted the homie, I just said he was cuter,” Timothy responded. “You know all this already. I wasn’t your type either. So relax,” she said as she rubbed both his arms to reassure him.

“And, yeah, so now we’re here, and it’s an actual, somewhat of a love story, which is crazy,” she said.



She does not respect that man. It’s a difference between being honest and disrespect.. pic.twitter.com/iH2Bzm9lWP — Elizabeth (@doitmuvaaa) March 25, 2023

Some Twitter fans believe that Timothy disrespected her man on IG live, while others surmised the couple were speaking and acting in jest.

Tyrese began the relationship with Timothy in March 2021, right on the heels of his divorce from Samantha Gibson.