Bronny drops jaws at dunk contest (videos)

Here’s how the teenager performed at the national showcase
Bronny drops jaws at dunk contest (videos)
Sierra Canyon boys basketball star Bronny James. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Bronny James took center stage at the McDonald’s High School All-American Dunk Contest on March 27 in Houston. Twenty years ago, his father LeBron James, won the competition.

Bronny’s first dunk was a two-handed 180-degree windmill off the bounce. LeBron tweeted the dunk should have received a perfect score.


His second dunk of the night was a one-handed around-the-wheel windmill off the bounce.

His third, and final dunk of the night was the 6-foot-3 senior jumping over his 6-foot-5 brother, Bryce.


Bronny didn’t win the contest, however, Duke commit Sean Stewart won the competition.

Bronny, Stewart and the rest of the McDonald’s boys All-Americans are set to compete in this year’s game on March 28 at 9 p.m. EDT. The girls All-American Game will be played right before at 7 p.m. EDT.

Bronny remains uncommitted, and his reported top three programs under consideration  are Ohio State, Oregon and the University of Southern California.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x