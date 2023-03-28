Bronny drops jaws at dunk contest (videos)

Bronny James took center stage at the McDonald’s High School All-American Dunk Contest on March 27 in Houston. Twenty years ago, his father LeBron James, won the competition.

LEBRON 2003 MCDONALD'S DUNK CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER pic.twitter.com/DRzK6etPtP — Distinguished Gentleman (@Kennygreensr) March 28, 2023

Bronny’s first dunk was a two-handed 180-degree windmill off the bounce. LeBron tweeted the dunk should have received a perfect score.

It’s cool. Should have been 10s across the board! For sure. Hahaha — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 28, 2023

His second dunk of the night was a one-handed around-the-wheel windmill off the bounce.

Bronny making it look easy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A9gYCKiIt4 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 28, 2023

His third, and final dunk of the night was the 6-foot-3 senior jumping over his 6-foot-5 brother, Bryce.

Bronny didn’t win the contest, however, Duke commit Sean Stewart won the competition.

Duke commit Sean Stewart wins the 2023 McDonald’s All American Powerade JamFest 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qa5JlUZLzb — NIBC (@NIBCOfficial) March 28, 2023

Winner of the dunk contest: incoming #Duke forward Sean Stewart Thought this was his best dunk. Really hard to pull off pic.twitter.com/Pa4zOgFlPq — Wilko (@wilkomcv) March 28, 2023

Bronny, Stewart and the rest of the McDonald’s boys All-Americans are set to compete in this year’s game on March 28 at 9 p.m. EDT. The girls All-American Game will be played right before at 7 p.m. EDT.

Bronny remains uncommitted, and his reported top three programs under consideration are Ohio State, Oregon and the University of Southern California.