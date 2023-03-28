‘DO SOMETHING’ trends online after yet another school shooting

There have been at least 131 mass shootings in America, as of March 28, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The latest one occurred at a Christian private school in Nashville, Tennessee. Six people were killed in the tragedy — three children and three adults.

Suspect Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old White transgender person who used male pronouns, was shot and killed on the scene by police. Officers had referred to Hale as a “female shooter.” Three weapons, an AR-style rifle, an AR-style pistol and a handgun, were found on Hale’s person. Police believe two of Hale’s weapons were acquired legally.

The victims were three 9-year-old students: Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs. The three adult victims were Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

The shooting marked the 19th at an American school or university in 2023 where at least one person was wounded, according to CNN. It was the deadliest shooting since the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting in May 2022.

After the fatal attack, “DO SOMETHING” started trending on Twitter.

Do something. Don’t skip this without leaving a heart for her. pic.twitter.com/nQz6p7fjp2 — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 27, 2023

Do something. Don’t skip this without leaving a heart for him. pic.twitter.com/TOMNsyn1Uz — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 28, 2023

🚨The Private Christian School in Nashville is the latest, but definitely not the last because it’s the USA!! Of course we must blame the shooter, but it’s undeniable that IT’S THE GUNS!! DO SOMETHING! #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/KXj5SbTi9b — Laurie🪻 (@Laurieluvsmolly) March 27, 2023