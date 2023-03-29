Bronny James’ performance at McDonald’s All-American Game proved he belonged

The son of the NBA legend shut down doubters and claims of nepotism
Bronny James' performance at McDonald's All-American Game proved he belonged
Bronny James at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Photo credit: Nagashia Jackson for rolling out)

After fans debated whether or not he deserved the selection, Bronny James fit right in at the 2023 McDonald’s All-American boys basketball game on March 28 in Houston.

Bronny, the oldest son of NBA legend LeBron James, finished the game with 15 points on 5-of-8 3-point attempts.


Bronny’s biggest offensive highlight of the night came with 1:21 to go in the game. The Sierra Canyon star caught the ball for a corner three as his team trailed by two, and he gave them a late lead.

A new five-star prospect, Bronny passed up a late shot to give his team a chance to tie the game, so his team lost, but he proved he is among the nation’s elite talent.


With all eyes on him throughout the week, Bronny put on a show in the dunk contest and shot the ball efficiently in the All-American game. A performance his father, who played in the game 20 years ago, was all smiles about after the showcase.

Bronny was one of three sons of NBA players in this year’s All-American game. Andrej Stojakovic, son of Peja Stojakovic, and DJ Wagner, son of Dajuan Wagner, were also in action. DJ Wagner became the first third-generation McDonald’s All-American, as his grandfather, Milt Wagner, also played in the game.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x