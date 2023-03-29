Florida Memorial University is the only HBCU with a beach volleyball team

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have a rich tradition of producing some of the best athletes in the country. From basketball to football, HBCUs have been known to cultivate and develop talent that goes on to compete at high levels. However, Florida Memorial University is breaking the mold by being the first HBCU with a competitive beach volleyball team in the United States.

Florida Memorial’s beach volleyball team has been competitive since it began in 2018. In their first year, the team finished with a 7-9 record, which included wins over programs like Jacksonville University and Florida Gulf Coast University. The team is led by Marrita Crockett-Mouton, who previously coached beach volleyball at Florida International University, shared in an “HBCU Sports” interview how the historic team came about.

“This is the second time that I’m starting a beach volleyball program and I feel like I’m a part of that pioneering group that’s growing the sport. It’s an honor to bring beach volleyball to an HBCU and the African-American community as a whole because it’s a sport that our community isn’t typically exposed to,” Crockett-Mouton shared.

The team’s 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they still managed to finish with a 6-5 record. They also had several impressive performances, with players like Anabelle Standish and Jada Bivins earning all-conference honors.