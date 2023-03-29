Nipsey Hussle’s murderer Eric Holder’s life is in danger in prison

The attorney for Eric Holder, the man convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of rap legend Nipsey Hussle in 2019, says his life is in danger.

Public defender Aaron Jansen said that Holder’s life is going to be a living “hell” from the time he enters the state penitentiary to the time he dies.

“Once he gets to state prison, he’s a target,” the attorney said in the Los Angeles County court in a clip provided by “The Aftermath TM.” “There’s a green light on him from all the gangs, all the people that loved Nipsey Hussle. And so, his life in prison is going to be hell … for as long as it lasts.”

Judge warns Nipsey Hussle‘s killer, Eric Holder, that he has been green lighted by prison gangs. pic.twitter.com/YKgzGNOnZ5 — The Aftermath™️ (@aftermathvids) March 28, 2023

In February 2023, Holder was sentenced to 60 years in state prison for the shooting death of Hussle on March 31, 2019 – and injuring two other men who were in proximity to Hussle – outside of the Marathon Clothing store the rapper owned.

Prosecutors theorized that Holder was violently triggered by the accusations from Nipsey Hussle that there was “paperwork” on him, meaning that Holder was considered a snitch and was cooperating with police. According to video footage, Holder left the scene but returned a short time later and shot the Victory Lap emcee 11 times.

In addition to the first-degree murder conviction, Holder was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for shooting two other men at the scene. Both men survived their injuries.

Holder’s road has already been bumpy leading to his conviction in court. In the summer of 2022, Holder showed up in court with very visible facial wounds and cuts after being beaten by several men in a holding cell. He also suffered a cut to the back of his head from someone wielding a razor.