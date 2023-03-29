Vanessa Garrison is pushing Black women to reclaim their health through walking

Vanessa Garrison, the co-founder of Girl Trek, is leading millions of women worldwide to live a healthier and more liberated lifestyles. The organization uses walking as a valuable form of exercise to help women maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and lower depression rates. As a steadfast supporter of local and national policy change, Girl Trek mobilizes community members to rise in advocacy through a civil rights-inspired health movement.

Before her ventures with Girl Trek, Garrison worked in criminal justice, helping formerly incarcerated women gain resources and access critical services. She is named one of the top social innovators in the world and has been recognized by some of the most notable brands, including Essence magazine that named her and Girl Trek founder T.Morgan Dixon, Health Heroes.

What advice can you share for women apprehensive about beginning their walking journey?

I want to share something I learned from my partner Morgan. Harriet Tubman walked through two cold winters and more for our freedom. We are facing nothing compared to what the women before us went through. Grab a hat and gloves and walk when it’s cold. A treadmill is also a good alternative. Our sisters in Delaware walk in the mall when it’s cold. We have women in Delaware and Chicago who walk in the snow sometimes. Don’t let anything be a barrier; there are no barriers you can not walk through.

What type of healing do the women of Girl Trek experience being a part of the organization?

You can not heal what you can not feel. This comes from a good friend; we experience this when walking. Walking with Girl Trek has forced us to look at our adversities in the face and know we can move forward. We have disconnected ourselves from our spirits because we are in survival mode, and you break those down through walking. As you experience things, you can do this with someone else so they know they are not alone. Girl Trek is here for you. Some people say, ‘with a million women, how can you have this connection’ and we do. We are checking for you, and many women don’t have someone checking on them, but Girl Trek reminds Black women we must continuously check on each other to navigate this world.

Why is it essential for us to acknowledge our ancestors?

I hear Harriet’s voice. She is talking to us and has left us a blueprint. We have an introduction in Girl Trek where we say our names and who we are the daughters of. ‘I am Vanessa, the daughter of Annetta, the daughter of Katie,’ We have the intro because we want to bring the women of our families and ancestors into every room we enter. We call their names as a tradition and get that into our spaces and are reminded that source energy provides for us.