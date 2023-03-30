Kanye says he likes Jews again after seeing Jonah Hill’s ’21 Jump Street’

Kanye West almost got run off of Instagram following his laughable and outlandish apology for spewing virulently antisemitic statements in the past year.

Ye actually wrote that seeing one of Jonah Hill’s old movies, 21 Jump Street, helped him overcome his hatred of Jews worldwide.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” West penned to his 18 million Instagram followers.

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill. I love you.”

Ye spent the balance of 2022 hurling invectives at Jews and promulgating conspiracy theories involving Jewish people while declaring that he’s going to wage “Defcom 3” against them.

The boomerang effect against Ye was intense and multipronged. The College Dropout rapper lost a reported billion dollars in net worth including lucrative partnerships with Balenciaga, Adidas and GAP. He was almost immediately dropped by his talent agency and major music festival organizers around the country – and other countries – canceled his appearance at their venues.

This singular Instagram post is not even close to being a sufficient apology for the collateral damage he caused, pro-Jewish organizations surmised.

“Joking about a movie with Jonah Hill is not the apology that the Jewish people deserve from Kanye,” Liora Rez, the executive director of the Stop Antisemitism, told “TMZ,” “particularly when his antisemitic tirades continue to have a dangerous trickle-down effect of hatred against Jews.”

The American Jewish Committee concurred with Rez’s sentiments.

“It is a little odd that all it might take for Kanye to renounce his vile antisemitism is to watch an 11-year-old Jonah hill movie. Whether Kanye is sincere, only he knows,” spokesperson Richard Hirschhaut told the outlet.

There were harsher comments left in the comments section of Ye’s Instagram page, with some telling the rapper to get back on his meds and get the psychological counseling he desperately needs.