This is why you don’t have to take a test to become a robber

A Detroit man who targeted four banks in Eastpointe, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods, and Redford Township in Michigan was identified by police because he wrote a demand note on his paycheck stub and left it with a teller after a robbery.

A criminal complaint was unsealed on March 24 that accused 23-year-old Collin Carl Love Jr. and 21-year-old Laronte Hill of being involved in three bank robberies and an attempted bank robbery in Metro Detroit.

FBI agents were alerted around 10:13 am on Feb. 10 that the Christian Financial Credit Union was being robbed. According to the complaint, a man wearing an orange vest, a face covering, blue pants, and tan boots without laces entered the bank and passed a teller a note that said, “I WANT 10,0000 ALL 100’s NO Dye Packs or Tracking devices I Have a Gun and I will shoot SOMEbody NO Funny business!”

The teller gave Love $9,000, and he left without taking the note. The note was written on what appeared to be a paycheck from a temp labor agency that’s no longer in business.

Love’s index fingerprint was found on the check after FBI agents submitted the check to the Michigan State Police Lab. Investigators say they believed the same person had robbed the banks in Redford Township and Harper Woods due to the similar closing, robbery style, note wording and demeanor.

When officers went to Love’s home, he and Hill both tried to run away, but officers caught up to them and placed them under investigative detention.

Love was in possession of a gun, $9,000 cash, and a cell phone authorities had been tracking. Hill had a gun, cash, and a bank band from Fifth Third Bank in his possession. They were both arrested by Grosse Pointe Woods police.