Tory Lanez requests new trial after conviction in Megan Thee Stallion assault

Tory Lanez will not bow down.

The Canadian rapper has filed a motion for a new trial after being found guilty in December 2022 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

In new paperwork filed on March 29, Lanez’s lawyers claim that the judge “erroneously allowed” jurors to view a September 2020 post from Lanez’s Instagram account claiming Kelsey Harris was not the shooter.

The file includes a declaration from Lanez content creator Joshua Farias, in which he says he was managing Lanez’s account at that time and he was the one who replied “that’s not true” to a comment on The Shade Room account that said, “People saying Kelsey shot her.”

Lanez’s lawyers also brought up the prosecution “threatening” to use the rapper’s lyrics in court, claiming it was a “reversible error.” They also pointed out that Harris recanted her previous statement during an 80-minute interview that was played during the trial.

Lastly, the lawyers believe it was wrong to use statements that Lanez made over the phone immediately following the shooting when he said, “Please don’t say anything because I’m on probation.”

Lanez was convicted of one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is facing up to 22 years in prison.