Her Candy Shop provides a solution for women in the army

Diamond Edwards, the founder of Her Candy Shop, realized a troubling issue while serving our country in the army. While stationed in Kuwait, Iraq, and Jordan, Edwards realized that the Army and Airforce Exchange Service needed some improvement regarding their lack of natural feminine care products. She took matters into her own hands and started a business that offers many organic personal care products to teenagers and women at various stages of life experiencing different feminine issues.

The Her Candy Shop store offers products for PMS support, detox tea to combat bloating, and much more. Edwards has transitioned from being deployed to a full-time entrepreneur, scaling a seven-figure business catered to women worldwide. With plans to expand and sell her products on military bases, women are encouraged to shop for products online as she prepares to transform her business into a brick-and-mortar.

What was it like serving in the army without access to proper feminine products?

When I was stationed on tour, I never had quality natural products. In Kuwait, I realized there was no way to access things as simple as pads and tampons. I even felt like the body wash could have been more natural. I reached out to my sisters-in-arms, still serving, and much didn’t change. Brands like Always and Kotex that were scented and not suitable for us were what they were provided. I’ve had reactions to these products and had to transition to using natural products. I had to stockpile nine months’ worth of products, which was a lot for me since we already carried a lot. This sparked my business idea because I knew that if I had this issue, my other sisters-in-arms did.

What did life look like as you transitioned out of the service?

My days look like a full-time business owner. I am in the National Guard, so I have only been dedicated to Her Candy Shop since I returned from Iraq. I have help from my family, who steps in when I am on tour, but I’ve grown so much that I was inclined to get a storefront. It is a bit scary, but I believe I am walking in my purpose, and this is what God had destined for me. This issue became my passion.