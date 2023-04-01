Missing Florida toddler’s body found inside alligator’s mouth

On March 31, a two-year-old Florida boy who was discovered missing after his mother was found slain in her apartment was found dead.

The body of Taylen Mosley was found in an alligator’s mouth, and a detective shot and killed the animal. He was found near Dell Holmes Park, which is close to Lake Maggiore, which is almost 10 miles from his mother’s apartment.

A search for Taylen included dogs, a drone, federal and state law enforcement agencies, and an Amber alert was issued for him.

Mosley had been missing since March 30, when his mother, 20-year-old Pashtun Jeffery, was found killed in her apartment. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Thomas Mosley, the child’s father, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He checked himself into a hospital, had cuts on his arms and hands, and remained hospitalized on March 31.