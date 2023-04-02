LaTocha Scott apologizes to sister, reveals she has open marriage (video)

LaTocha Scott, who catapulted to fame in the 1990s via the legendary girl group Xscape, says she profoundly regrets agreeing to do the current reality show, “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B,” because of all the interfamilial turmoil that has been revealed.

Since the show aired, her sister Tamika Scott has accused LaTocha Scott and her husband, Rocky Bivens, of stealing more than $30K of her royalty checks. LaTocha Scott also admits that she and Bivens have an open marriage. All of this is popping off while LaTocha Scott is preparing to release her gospel album on Friday, April 7, 2023.

LaTocha Scott claims on her Instagram story that she first became aware of the $30,000 in alleged stolen royalty checks on the show that she’s filming with her sister and bandmate, Tamika Scott.

“I don’t have the answers. I found out about a $30,000 allegation when I watched the TV with y’all,” she said.

LaTocha Scott “apologizes” over the Tamika Scott drama pic.twitter.com/AaBBU5C1Fx — chris rodgers. (@cxrodge) March 31, 2023

In addition to the sibling drama, LaTocha Scott shocked fans when she said she and her husband have an open marriage. This revelation came after the streets kept reporting back to her that her spouse is an alleged serial cheater and may have a love child.

“Me wanting to sing has caused so much controversy. So many allegations. And I’m like where is all of this stuff coming from?” she asked rhetorically, lamenting that “the enemy is busy” and she’s in “the valley.”

With her eyes and nose running from an overflow of emotions, LaTocha Scott said spoke candidly to her fans.

“I’m very much aware of the allegations that are happening about him,” she began on the topic of her husband’s philandering.

“I see everything. As a wife, you know. You see everything. But, with our relationship, some people keep the fact that they have an open relationship quiet. They want to keep it private. But we have that. And for us to be judged or whatever by the things that people are saying … y’all keep judging. Y’all keep living. Y’all got marriages – everybody ain’t gone always be true.

“Things happen. At the end of the day, do I stand beside my husband? I know. Y’all think I don’t know. I know everything. Everything!

“I’m not oblivious to things. My husband and I – what y’all don’t understand is we do have an open relationship. We have spoken about things.”

Listen to the entirety of LaTocha Scott’s heartbreaking testimony and apology to her sister below: