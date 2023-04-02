Michael Jordan’s best friend Charles Oakley says he’d rather play with LeBron

Former NBA star Charles Oakley was feared throughout the league during his playing days as “the enforcer” who routinely retaliated against opponents after one of his teammates was manhandled on the court.

Oakley, or “Oak” as he is called, was asked by Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett about who he’d rather play with, Michael Jordan or LeBron James.

Oak, 59, famously played alongside Jordan, 60, for three years and very few people messed with Air Jordan because Oakley was never afraid to mix it up in defense of MJ. They eventually became best friends and remain so to this day.

Therefore, it might surprise fans that Oak told Garnett for the “Showtime Basketball” show that he’d rather play alongside LeBron James than Jordan.

It makes sense, however, when Oakley explains that he hardly ever saw the ball when he and MJ were on the same team.

“They ask me who would you rather play with LeBron or Mike?” Oakley said. “I said LeBron but Mike is my best friend. Mike ain’t passing me the ball. He don’t care if I get a shot today or tomorrow. But, you know, he’s got to be Mike.”

Oak weighs in on the GOAT debate. 🥣 Catch @KevinGarnett5KG’s sit-down interview with @CharlesOakley34, now available on our YouTube ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tQYPZjDbvS — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) March 31, 2023

Even though MJ was a more spectacular player, King James is a better facilitator who got other people in the game. James is the only player in league history to be in the top 10 all-time in scoring, assists, and steals.

In 1988, the Bulls traded Oakley to the New York Knicks in exchange for Bill Cartwright. With the recently drafted Horace Grant on the team, the Bulls had a formidable low-post presence on defense, even though Jordan did not like move. However, Cartwright and Grant would help Jordan capture the first three of his six titles of his career.

