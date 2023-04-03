23-year-old gets life sentence for 2020 shooting

On March 30, a man who fatally shot another man in Ohio in 2020 was sentenced to life in prison.

Police received calls about shots being fired on the block of Arborwood Court after midnight on Oct. 7, 2020. Officers found 26-year-old Dontey Wiley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Riverside Methodist where he died.

Q’Juantez Poole, who was 20 at the time, was with his brother Quintez Poole, they opened fire on Wiley while they were sitting in a parked car.

A 23-year-old woman with Wiley was grazed by a bullet, while Quintez suffered gunshot wounds, but survived.

The jury found Q’Juantez guilty of five felony counts including murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault. He faces a life sentence and will not be eligible for parole before October 2047, which is 27 years.