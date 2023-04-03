Toxic couple strikes again; Chrisean Rock throws 2 vases at Blueface

The toxic couple is back.

For just a few weeks, things were quiet on the relationship front with Blueface and Chrisean Rock, but of course, that couldn’t last for long.

On Instagram Live, the couple was arguing when Rock told Blueface to stop recording them. Blueface refused, and that’s when Rock threw a vase at him.

“The [Instagram] Live gone save me, Blueface said. “Because when you’re found f—– up, and you go on Live like you do, this is for my safety now.” Rock then proceeds to throw another vase at Blueface.

Chrisean Rock gives Blueface his flowers — by throwing a vase at himhttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/50fjVakBe1 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 2, 2023

Hours later, the two tried to make light of the situation, with Rock tweeting, “I was giving him his flowers, he deserve them.”

On Instagram, Blueface screenshot a headline that was written about the incident and said “I hate the internet” with a laughing emoji.

It seems like these two will never get it together, and viewers should be expected to see them get into more altercations in the future.