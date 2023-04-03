Drake uses audio in song of Kim Kardashian discussing divorce from Kanye West

Drake is about to be on a new level in the coming months as he and 21 Savage are set to go on tour during the summer. Before the tour it looks like he’s about to release a new song, and it involves Kim Kardashian.

During the March 31 episode of “The Fry Yiy Show” on SiriusXM Radio, Drake previewed an upcoming song titled “Rescue Me.”

In the song, he samples Kardashian discussing getting a divorce from Ye West, which came from an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2021.

“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that,” Kardashian said in the clip.

This may be a shot at West, as he and Drake have taken their fair share of jabs at each other in songs over the years. In 2021 it seemed as if all was forgiven when Drake and West performed for their “Free Larry Hoover” concert.

That was shut down when Drake referenced the concert in his song “Circo Loco” saying “Linking with the opps, b—- I did that for J. Prince. B—- I did it for the mob ties.”

West has been back on social media over the past few weeks, so it’ll be interesting to see if he responds to the sample in Drake’s song.