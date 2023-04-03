Bevy of artists performed during J. Cole and Drake’s Dreamville Fest set

The 2023 Dreamville Fest was one to remember. The festival, a brainchild of J. Cole‘s, was co-headlined by Drake, but there were even more special guests.

During J. Cole’s set, he brought out his Dreamville labelmates of EarthGang, JID, Ari Lennox, Lute, Omen, Bas and Cozz. The collective performed “Down Bad” and “Stick.”

J.Cole Performs “Down Bad” With Bas, JID & EarthGang At Dreamville Festival🌻pic.twitter.com/DJ9S2UwY3d — Rap301 (@Rap301_) April 3, 2023

Drake eventually came out and performed more than a handful of his classic songs. His first special guest was GloRilla, who performed “F.N.F.”

Drake brings out GloRilla at Dreamville Fest 2023 pic.twitter.com/UKOkRKGXaJ — heysocialmedia (@zamnzapitalism) April 3, 2023

He then brought out Lil Uzi Vert to perform “XO Tour Llif3” and “Just Wanna Rock.”

Drake brought out Lil Uzi Vert at J Cole’s Dreamville Fest 🔥🦉🦇pic.twitter.com/d89ovFyQy1 — uziawge 👽🔊💕🏩🛸 ピンク 🕴🏾 (@uziawge) April 3, 2023

Later in the set, Drake brought out Lil Wayne during “The Motto.”

Drake brings out lil Wayne at dreamville fest 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MxsO2G4bo1 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 3, 2023

Wayne went on to perform “Uproar” and “A Milli.”

Drake ended his set by bringing out 21 Savage to perform “Knife Talk” and “Rich Flex.”

Drake & 21 Savage Performing “Knife Talk” At Dreamville Festival🦉 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/gM5WxVML1y — Rap301 (@Rap301_) April 3, 2023

Drake also gave J. Cole his flowers by playing Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Drake had everyone at Dreamville Fest sing "I’ll Always Love You" by Whitney Houston for J. Cole to show their appreciation for him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B6ShqP96Sy — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 3, 2023

On June 16, Drake begins his tour with 21 Savage in New Orleans.