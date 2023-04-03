Bevy of artists performed during J. Cole and Drake’s Dreamville Fest set

The lineup was star-studded

The 2023 Dreamville Fest was one to remember. The festival, a brainchild of J. Cole‘s, was co-headlined by Drake, but there were even more special guests.

During J. Cole’s set, he brought out his Dreamville labelmates of EarthGang, JID, Ari Lennox, Lute, Omen, Bas and Cozz. The collective performed “Down Bad” and “Stick.”


Drake eventually came out and performed more than a handful of his classic songs. His first special guest was GloRilla, who performed “F.N.F.”

He then brought out Lil Uzi Vert to perform “XO Tour Llif3” and “Just Wanna Rock.”


Later in the set, Drake brought out Lil Wayne during “The Motto.”

Wayne went on to perform “Uproar” and “A Milli.”

Drake ended his set by bringing out 21 Savage to perform “Knife Talk” and “Rich Flex.”

Drake also gave J. Cole his flowers by playing Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

On June 16, Drake begins his tour with 21 Savage in New Orleans.

