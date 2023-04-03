Usher’s joke did not make Beyoncé’s fans laugh

Usher showed on April 1 that he may have the R&B game in his hands, but he also had a few jokes in his hands as well.

During his performance at the Dreamville Festival, Usher stopped his set to attempt to bring out a special guest, but things did not end up well for the fans.

“I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” Usher said. “Put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé.”

Usher pulled an April Fools’ joke during his set at #DreamvilleFest, telling fans that Beyoncé would join him onstage: “Put your hands together for the one, the only… Beyoncé.” pic.twitter.com/6uo2mE7fKz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 2, 2023

The crowd began to cheer loudly as they were anticipating Beyoncè comingto the stage, and Usher played it off by motioning his hands as if he was telling her to come on.

He then paused and said to fans “April Fools.” Even though Usher did not bring out Queen Bey, the City Girls joined him for their collaborative hit, “Good Love.”

Usher performed most of the hit singles he has amassed throughout his career, including “Love In This Club,” “Lovers and Friends,” “Superstar,” “Nice & Slow,” “Burn” and “Confessions, Pt. II.”