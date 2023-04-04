Angel Reese says it’s ‘a joke’ to have LSU and Iowa invited to White House

NCAA women’s basketball champion Angel Reese considers it a flagrant insult that first lady Jill Biden’s offered invitations to both the winners and losers in the title game to go to the White House.

Under any other circumstance, the president of the United States only invites the winners of major American sports franchises and university programs to be celebrated in the East Wing.

For some reason, however, the wife of the 46th president wants to break normal protocol and found it appropriate to invite the winners (LSU) and the losers (Iowa). Louisiana State thoroughly defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85, to capture the school’s first championship in the women’s game.

Reese has become a lightning rod for controversy and the most recognizable female athlete in the country after taunting Player of the Year Caitlyn Clark during the closing seconds of the game.

And, on cue, the All-American and the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player proferred a rather blunt rebuke to Biden’s unusual offer: “A joke.” Reese also added three laughing emojis to emphasize her disapproval of Biden’s invitation.

Biden was in American Airlines Arena in Dallas to watch the title game on Sunday night. The next day, speaking at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, she praised both teams.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” Biden said, according to ESPN. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game.”

Neither President Biden nor his communications team has responded to Jill Biden’s request.

But Twitter has weighed in on the first lady, with the likes of NFL legend Warren Sapp and former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien disagreeing with Biden.

When she gets to say who’s coming to the White House?? What Loser wants to go? — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) April 4, 2023

Meanwhile, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal was among a collection of sports stars, including LeBron James, who defended Reese’s in-game theatrics at the Hawkeyes’ expense.

Shaq’s venom was directed at former ESPN and MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann who called Reese a “f—— idiot” for waving her hand in front of her face to mock Clark.