Jermaine Dupri congratulates ‘The Rap Game’ alum Flau’jae after NCAA win

Jermaine Dupri is always proud of the success of the young talent he once guided. “The Rap Game” a Lifetime talent show that features Dupri giving up-and-coming artists an opportunity to work with him. Two of the most successful artists from the show are Latto and Flau’jae.

Latto recently won the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and Flau’jae Johnson just won the women’s basketball national championship with the LSU Tigers. Johnson also won SEC Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 11 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season. In the championship game, Johnson finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

“Congratulations, Flau’jae,” Dupri told rolling out. “She played incredibly well throughout the entire [tournament] and the championship.”

Johnson hit the first 3-pointer of the championship game from the corner, and had a big steal and score against Virginia Tech in the national semifinal to give the Tigers a late lead in the fourth quarter of a comeback win.

“She hit a big shot, and she did that in both games,” Dupri said. “So I was watching the whole time and I was happy for her. It was amazing.”

Johnson is still a professional rapper. Thanks to NIL, she’s allowed to continue her music career while playing college basketball. Around the time she graduated from Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia, she signed an equity distribution deal under Roc Nation as an artist. Near the end of the tournament, Lil Wayne revealed he was open to doing a song with Flau’jae after LSU coach Kim Mulkey vouched for her star freshman. When the Tigers won the national championship, Johnson’s music played in the arena.