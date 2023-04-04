NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament proves sports are a microcosm of society

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament spurred discussions that extended far beyond the hardwood. Going into the national semifinal between South Carolina and Iowa, Hawkseye coach Lisa Bluder compared playing the Gamecocks to a “bar fight.”

South Carolina’s team is comprised of mostly Black players with a Black coach. The team’s bigs, Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso, both typically tower over opponents and have a traditional back to the basket and post-player style. South Carolina isn’t known as a perimeter-shooting heavy offense like many programs today. So, as opposed to the style that often relies on finesse often seen now, it’s more of a traditional way of playing basketball. However, the adjectives of “physical” and “bar fight” used to describe a group of tall Black women can fall under the age-old characterization of Black people as brutish.

After Iowa defeated South Carolina 77-73 in the Final 4, Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley addressed the words people have used to describe her team.

“We’re not bar fighters,” Staley said. “We’re not thugs. We’re not monkeys. We’re not street fighters. … So watch what you say when you’re in public and you’re talking about my team in particular.”

Going into the championship game between Iowa and LSU, someone pointed out the programs’ cultural differences. Iowa was stretching in the tunnel to “Gotta Go My Own Way” from High School Musical 2, while LSU was in the locker room playing “Set It Off” by Boosie.

I can’t get over Iowa and LSU facing each other in the women’s national championship game…a tale of 2 cultures 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/ucZSrSARcC — Erica Castro (E/Cast) (@ecast2308) April 1, 2023

In the championship game, LSU won and did so in record-setting fashion. The Tigers scored the most points ever scored by a team in the championship game. The most riveting point during the game, however, came in the closing moments.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

Tigers star forward Angel Reese pointed to her ring finger as she’s done all tournament long and reenacted the John Cena “you can’t see me celebration” to Caitlin Clark’s face.

“This is classless,” journalist Jose de Jesus Ortiz tweeted. “Angel Reese is only 20, so she’s still young, but taunting Caitlin Clark like this shows a pure lack of class. Win with class, lose with class, play with class.”

This is classless. Angel Reese is only 20, so she’s still young, but taunting Caitlin Clark like this shows a pure lack of class.

Win with class, lose with class, play with class.

Clark’s mom and dad can be proud that her daughter ignored the taunting. They raised her right. pic.twitter.com/HQyVFuyJIw — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) April 2, 2023

Ortiz’s critique of Reese was shared by many other critics, but Clark celebrated in the same way in the Elite 8 game against Louisville.

Caitlin Clark hit the “YOU CAN’T SEE ME.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/P63jHIm5yU — WSLAM (@wslam) March 27, 2023

Also, in the same game, Clark squatted at the free throw line after making a late shot that inched the Hawkeyes closer to advancing. Theresa Nunn, the mother of UNC star guard Deja Kelly, posted the clip to remind people after April 2’s championship game.

This is also taunting but maybe she was just stretching 😏🙄 https://t.co/BN2wgqQVpv pic.twitter.com/YTn2xviJpd — Theresa Nunn (@sthoyas) April 2, 2023

Clark apparently continued her trash-talking habits in the national championship.

“I don’t take disrespect lightly,” Reese said. “She disrespected Alexis [Morris].”

Morris also said Clark disrespected her.

“Caitlin, you had an amazing game, and you’re a great player, but you have to put some respect on LSU,” Morris said. “You’ve got to put some respect on my name.”

During a press conference, Clark denied any wrongdoing, and those who believe Reese went over the line have not retracted their comments. The hypocrisy and portrayal of Black athletes can’t be ignored, however.