Tupac’s sister blasts Donald Trump for comparing himself to the rapper

The sister of the late legendary lyricist Tupac Shakur used words like “blasphemy” and “lack of accountability” to explain why it was utterly ludicrous to compare Donald Trump with her transcendent brother.

Trump is set to be officially arrested and processed today, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York County on an assortment of criminality and corruption charges, including those related to sexual impropriety. Trump’s attorney said her client’s journey parallels Tupac’s when he was arrested and imprisoned for sexual assault.

Set Shakur, Tupac’s sister, told “TMZ” live that “my brother was measured by his integrity, his principles and personal and collective responsibility.” She added that what Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said was “blasphemous.”

Habba said that Trump’s poll numbers will skyrocket the way Tupac’s record sales mushroomed after he was thrown in jail in the early 1990s.

The attorney also gave what some considered even more nonsensical offerings in another interview recently.

“Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump’s Biggie Smalls, he’s better than Tupac. I’m east coast, so I love Biggie,” she said on “The Benny Hill Show” on Monday. “Donald Trump is his own brand. He is everything. This is just gonna boost him, we’ve seen it in the polls. It’s not a question, it’s a fact.”