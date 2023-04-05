Cash App co-founder Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco

San Francisco police confirm the man they found with fatal stab wounds on the streets of the Bay Area city was Cash App co-founder Bob Lee.

Lee, who had moved to South Florida but returned to the Bay periodically for quick visits, was discovered with multiple stab wounds at about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, and was rushed to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead, NBC Bay Area reports.

The news station added that, at this moment, there are very few details as to what precipitated this homicide and no arrests have been made.

Friends say he had left SF for Miami, but came back for a quick visit. https://t.co/l6LJiQGYyq — Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) April 5, 2023

The network also mentions Lee’s “large contributions to Android,” and that he “added several features to the Java programming language and platform.”

Josh Goldbard, the CEO of MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency for which Lee was the chief product officer, said this while memorializing Lee:

“Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators.”

Goldbard said Lee was “the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker” and “surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on Earth.”



“Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article. He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real,” he said.



The IT savant was also reportedly the chief technology officer for Square, an app that helps businesses process credit card payments more efficiently, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.