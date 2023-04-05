Houston barber was willing to go to jail to see Megan Thee Stallion perform

A Houston man accused of pretending to be a cop to sneak into Megan Thee Stallion’s performance during the Madness Music Festival was arrested on March 31.

According to ABC 13, 28-year-old Trayvone “Lil Darius” Stevenson spent the weekend behind bars and appeared in court on April 3, after being charged with impersonating a public servant.

Stevenson was seen wearing a Police K-9 vest and claimed to be working security as a police officer. Attorneys said that Stevenson had no qualifications as an officer and is actually a barber.

The judge granted Stevenson a $20,000 bond, and records showed that he was bonded out after his hearing.

“Megan Thee Stallion is a fantastic draw, big draw, especially here in Houston, but this is still a felony case,” prosecutor Matthew Jackson said following the hearing. “You cannot go and impersonate an officer to get into a concert venue.”