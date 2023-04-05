Mendeecees Harris claims he put his mother up for collateral in a drug deal

“Love & Hip Hop” star Mendeecees Harris had a diificult past and recently opened up about his time as a drug dealer on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

He told one story that involved putting his own mother in a deal.

“I got some crazy stories,” Harris said. “I remember one time I was dealing with a connect, and this is going to sound horrible, but I put my mom up for collateral.

“I was getting a bunch of keys, and they was like, ‘Well, you gotta show me where your mom live at, because if you run off on this, we can’t afford for you to run off.’ I had no intention of running off, so I was like, ‘I’ll show you.’ … She had no idea.”

Harris said he knew what he stood for, so he wasn’t worried about what would potentially happen.

“I think at that point I had good in my heart to do good business, so I didn’t think that far,” Harris said. “I never even told anybody that. When I look back at the decisions I made, now I be like, ‘I can’t believe I’m still here.'”

Harris was sentenced to eight years in prison at the beginning of 2016 for drug trafficking but only served four and was freed in 2020.