Mo’Nique stuns audience with confession during her Netflix special

Comedian Mo’Nique is back with a new Netflix special called “Mo’Nique & Friends: Live from Atlanta.” She has been making headlines for a revelation she made during her special about a fantasy she’s been living with and needed to confess to her husband.

Mo'Nique opens up about having a conversation with her husband about a desire to be intimate with women in her latest Netflix comedy special, "My Name is Mo'Nique."



“I said Daddy, I want to be with another woman sexually,” she explained to her husband, Sidney Hicks. “And he looked at me and said, so beautifully and so patient and so loving, ‘b—- me too!” As tears rolled down the comedian’s face, she laughed and stood confident in her confession about her sexual preference. Mo’Nique and her husband then decided to keep her feelings about other women in the fantasy realm.

During the special, the Precious star shared with her audience that she identifies as bisexual. She spoke candidly about her experiences with both men and women and how her sexuality has impacted her life. As a child, she remembers her grandmother not treating her aunt nicely, who they named Uncle Tina.

This Netflix special comes a few years after the comedian accused the streaming service of discrimination for offering her $500,000 for a comedy special compared to Dave Chapelle and Amy Schumer who were paid significantly more. Mo’Nique went on to share sentiments about services like Netflix underpaying Black women and explained that she filed a lawsuit for the alleged underpayment. The suit was later dismissed with no further details disclosed.