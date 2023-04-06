Houston man sentenced to life for killing ex-lover, dumping body

A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in 2020 while he was already on probation for setting his ex-wife’s house on fire.

On April 3, 2023, Javon Gilbert was sentenced after a four-day hearing to revoke his probation and determine the punishment for killing his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Emmishae Kirby.

In 2013, Gilbert was charged with arson for setting his ex-wife’s home on fire while she was in the house. The murder of Kirby was investigated by the Houston Police Department, which led prosecutors to file a motion to adjudicate guilt for the arson charge.

Gilbert pleaded guilty in 2015 and was sentenced to eight years of deferred adjudication probation. If he had stayed out of trouble for eight years, he wouldn’t have a conviction on his record.

When investigators learned about the evidence against Gilbert and that he killed Kirby and dumped her body in a field near Bear Creek Park, the judge revoked his probation and sentenced him to life in prison. Gilbert must serve 30 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.