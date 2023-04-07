Kanye West sued for racial discrimination

In a lawsuit filed on April 6, two women fired from Ye West’s Donda Academy sued the rapper for allegedly violating multiple Department of Education requirements and not following state regulations.

Cecilia Hailey and her daughter Chekarey Byers claim that the school employed teachers who don’t have basic life support skills, there was a lack of safety surrounding students which led to bullying, and they lacked a school nurse and janitorial services.

“As an educator with over 25 years of experience and having served as the dean of two colleges, Hailey detected multiple health and safety violations, as well as unlawful educational practices at Donda Academy,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit claims Hailey and Byers were fired in March after reporting the violations. They were the only Black teachers at the school and claim they were discriminated against because of race, and illegally had wages withheld or were improperly paid.

The teachers also noted that the school had multiple “unusual rules,” one of which included serving sushi to the students every day. The lawsuit claims that sushi was the only food available to the students, and they were not allowed to bring any outside food or anything other than water.

Hailey and Byers are seeking more than $1 million in damages for lost wages and emotional distress.