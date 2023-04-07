Women athletes show appreciation for LSU star Angel Reese

Even during one of the biggest games of the season for women’s college basketball, there is something being discussed that’s more important than the game.

As LSU sealed the deal against Iowa in the National Championship game, Angel Reese pointed at her ring finger and waved her hand across her face, taunting Caitlin Clark. As the clip surfaced around the internet, people called Reese “classless,” although when Clark made the same gesture toward the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite 8 game, she was praised for her competitive spirit.

“All year, I was criticized about who I was,” Reese said postgame. “I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too ‘hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing.”

Women basketball players have embraced Reese. Brea Elmore, who is currently playing basketball overseas, told rolling out she’s a fan of Reese and what she’s accomplished this season.

“As a Black woman myself, I love the confidence Angel Reese has displayed all season,” Elmore said. “I see the criticism, and I’m not surprised. People always expect Black women to stay quiet and remain humble while others get to talk trash and celebrate however they like.

“It’s very unfortunate how much backlash she’s been receiving from simply being herself. In my eyes, she has set a great example for Black women in sports.”

Dani Ocean, a former Alabama State University women’s basketball player, thinks that trash talk is good for the league.

“Invest in those women,” Ocean said. “They had 9.9 million viewers watching that game. That says a lot about the future of women’s sports.”

In a recent interview, Reese said that she and the LSU team won’t be going to the White House to celebrate their championship after Jill Biden welcomed Iowa to come as well. The losing team is never invited to visit the White House.

“I don’t accept the apology because you said what you said,” Reese said. “You can’t go back on certain things that you say. They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas.’ We’ll go see Michelle. We’ll see Barack.”

Reese has shown in just a few days that it’s OK to be unapologetically yourself, no matter how people feel. With that, she’s given inspiration to many in the sports world.

“Shine your light, even if people don’t like it,” Elmore said. “Be confident, even if people don’t like it. Be yourself, even if people don’t like it.”