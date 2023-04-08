Coolio’s cause of death revealed

Coolio’s cause of death has been revealed more than six months after he was found dead at a friend’s house in Los Angeles.

On Sept. 28, the rapper died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

The coroner’s report also listed cardiomyopathy, severe asthma, and the prolonged use of cigarettes played were contributing factors in his death and his body’s inability to recover. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, cardiomyopathy refers to a range of problems with the heart muscles that make it hard to pump blood.

TMZ reported that Coolio went to the restroom at a friend’s house and didn’t come out after they called his name. That’s when they found him on the floor.

Coolio was 59 years old.