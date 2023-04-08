Nicki Minaj makes history as the 1st female rapper featured with a trans artist

Kim Petras, the Grammy-award-winning artist, recently announced the upcoming release of her latest single, “Alone,” with a surprise feature from the iconic Nicki Minaj. This will make Minaj the first female rapper to collaborate with a transgender artist. “I wanted to write an anthem for people who feel like they don’t fit in or feel alone, to remind them that it’s okay to be themselves and that they don’t need anyone else to validate their worth,” Petras shared in a Billboard interview.

In an Instagram snippet video, Minaj can be heard saying, “It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras,” as Petras cutely picks up a pink phone and puts it to her ear. This new release follows Petras’ hit album Clarity, which showcased her unique sound, earning her critical acclaim and devoted fanbase.

Kim Petras has also been a very vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, using her platform to raise awareness and fight for equal rights. Her success as a transgender artist is a testament to the progress that has been made towards greater inclusivity in the entertainment industry, and Minaj is a heavy supporter of the movement.

“Alone” is said to be another uplifting addition to Petras’ and Minaj’s catalog, and fans can’t wait to hear the full song. The song is scheduled to be released on April 21, 2023.