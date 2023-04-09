Keke Palmer thanks her baby boy for her voluptuous body (video)

Acclaimed actress Keke Palmer credits her newborn son with helping her undergo a complete emotional and spiritual transformation.

The infant also helped the Nope and Alice star in ways she never fathomed. Palmer is ecstatic that the tyke has helped her achieve the voluptuous figure she never had before.

“Last time I spoke to y’all, I was letting y’all know that my son cleared my skin up,” Palmer, 29, said of her years-long struggle with acne and other skin issues. “Skin is still skinning.”

Before she panned out to reveal her cleavage, Palmer pause and added: “And now I’m ’bout to let y’all know that he gave me something else…B-b-b-body,” she celebrated as she scanned her enhanced bust line.

“Get into it. Get into it,” she boasted as has her hair and makeup completed while her tank top hangs on for dear life.

Palmer, who introduced her son Leo to the world with her boyfriend Darius Jackson has not been shy about sharing videos and photos of what she calls her proudest and most empowering act: entry into motherhood in late February 2023.