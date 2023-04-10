Halle Berry posts nude photos, fans defend her from rude critic

Berry has been baring herself in risqué photos of late
Halle Berry (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Halle Berry is a national treasure in the eyes of many Americans, particularly urbanites.

As such, many are fiercely protective of the Oscar-winning actress when folks come for her without provocation. One man did after the 56-year-old beauty posted a titillatingly nude photo of herself as she basked in the morning sun on the balcony of her home in Malibu, California. 


In the photo in question, Berry is imbibing a glass of wine on her balcony, and her naked body is strategically camouflaged, with one arm across her bosom and the patio’s iron railing and a plant obscuring her unmentionables. 

Berry’s brown locks are cascading past her shoulders and she closes her eyes to the sun, the paragon of serenity.


“I do what I wanna do. 💋Happy Saturday,” she told her eight million followers.

The Cleveland-born beauty has been posting more risqué photos of herself of late, evidenced by her recent sharing of a couple of photos of herself as she emerged from the shower. Once again, she artfully covers her nudity with her arms and the countertop.

A few fans took exception to Berry flashing her naked body and tried to shame her as a grandmotherly figure who should comport herself according to her age.

A battalion of Berry faithful were not about to let that snide comment slide and hammered the poor man into oblivion.

