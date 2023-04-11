Dwayne Haskins was drugged and robbed before being killed, claims lawsuit

The widow of former Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit against the four individuals whom she says drugged, blackmailed and robbed him the morning he was killed in a car accident.

Kalabrya Haskins filed the legal documents in a South Florida court three weeks ago.

On April 8, 2022, and the early morning hours of April 9, the wife states Haskins, 24, visited four establishments: Wyndham Hotel, a Drive Shack, a restaurant called the Blue Anchor Pub, and E11EVEN nightclub. He was accompanied by four individuals, Joey Smith, Meriem Yassine, Wissal Yassine and Karlee Peyton and she said the four of them drugged the 26-year-old old at some point and stole his expensive wristwatch.

The wife is suing the four individuals for battery, but she is also trying to hold the four aforementioned establishments accountable for allegedly facilitating or enabling “patrons to use drugs and to drug other patrons, including [Dwayne].”

Kalabrya Haskins is also suing the driver of the dump truck that hit him on the highway on April 9. The NFL player was in the middle of the road after his rental car ran out of gas. Therefore the wife has also named the rental car company as a defendant as well as the Florida Department of Transportation for all playing a role in her husband’s death.

The medical examiner and police did report, however, that Haskins “drank heavily” on that fateful early morning and his blood-alcohol level was .24, three times the legal limit