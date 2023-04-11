Missing Pieces Episode 2: Tre Nubb

Nicknamed “Tre” by his family, Tredante Bias was born with a rare condition that caused him to be born without limbs, but it never stopped him from achieving his dreams.

As a child, Tre was bullied and struggled with self-esteem issues, but he found an outlet in comedy. He became a successful comedian in high school and even made short films and skits bringing people to uncontrollable laughter. He soon after renamed himself to TreNubb.

TreNubb’s positive attitude and determination caught the attention of the media, and he began to make appearances on TV shows and in interviews. He also became a motivational speaker, sharing his story and inspiring others to overcome their own challenges.

In addition to his work as a motivational speaker, Tre has also become a social media sensation. His videos and posts on platforms like Instagram and TikTok have gone viral, reaching millions of people around the world.