Georgia Tech dedicates new track and field facility to alum Michael K. Anderson

On March 16, 2023, Georgia Tech officially dedicated the new home of their cross country and track and field to Michael K. Anderson, and placed his name on the building exterior.

The naming was approved on Jan. 18 by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. Two months later, the facility was officially dedicated to Anderson during a special ceremony.

“This is more than a building with my name on it,” Anderson said. “This is more than about that. This is for my family and myself, a full circle moment.”

Anderson shared memories of his grandmother and his parents and how they were “champions” of Georgia Tech, which inspired him to attend the school and make a name for himself.

Anderson was a track and field student-athlete at Georgia Tech from 1976 to 1979, setting multiple school records in the high hurdles, intermediate hurdles, and the mile relay during his time at the university. After graduating, Anderson became a businessman and currently serves as the senior vice president at Georgia Power and president and CEO of Georgia Power Foundation Inc. and Southern Company Charitable Foundation.

During Anderson’s speech, he showed love to his friends and colleagues who supported him throughout his time at Georgia Tech and his professional career and ended it expressing his love and appreciation to his wife, kids, and grandkids.

“Thank you for allowing their dreams, their unrealized dreams, to be realized through me and that’s why this is more about them than me,” Anderson said.

The Anderson Building is located adjacent to McCamish Pavilion, directly across Fowler Street from Georgia Tech’s George C. Griffin Track.