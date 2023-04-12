Jamie Foxx’s daughter shares that he suffered a ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne shared a statement today regarding her father’s condition.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.” She doesn’t share details on the exact nature of his medical condition but goes on to say, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, his is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time.”

She then ends the post with Much Love, The Foxx Family.

Foxx has recently been in Atlanta filming the upcoming Netflix movie “Back In Action” which also stars Cameron Diaz. No word as of yet if the 55 year old actors medical problem happened on that set or not.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.